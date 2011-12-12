JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended a skittish week slightly lower on Friday as investors fretting over the outcome of a key meeting in Europe to quell the region's debt crisis sold off industrial stocks such as platinum miner Lonmin.

The rand ended a tough week on a firmer footing against the dollar on Friday, gaining 2.0 percent within a seven day range as it follows the euro's course, while government bonds corrected and yields rose on the benchmarks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks gained on Monday after Europe took a step towards fiscal union, but the euro fell amid concerns the euro zone's fragile safety is still insufficient to prevent its sovereign debt crisis from sprea.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis.

GOLD

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday on technical selling and concerns that the European Union summit had stopped short of producing a convincing plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Last-gasp COP-17 accord "will curb all big emitters"

- Telkom to issue new 8ta tender as deadlines are missed

BUSINESS REPORT

- Health tax credit plan "progressive" (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)