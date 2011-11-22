JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- Omnia to release interim results.

- Adcock Ingram to release annual results.

- AngloGold Ashanti holds an Investor Day which will include presentations on future plans.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks posted their biggest one-day drop in seven weeks on Monday, tumbling 2.5 percent as concerns about debt burdens in the United States and Europe sparked a sell-off in resources firms and others sensitive to global growth.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook for Western economies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.

GOLD

Spot gold gained half a percent on Tuesday, as a decline of more than 2 percent attracted some buyers, but then it yielded those gains on technical factors to trade at $1,677.99 an ounce.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Treasury trims COP-17 funding request.

- Mining charter may be amended to ensure that workers and communities benefit more from projects. (Compiled by Ed Stoddard)