- Statistics South Africa releases October producer price index data at 0930 GMT.

- South Africa's direct economic exposure to countries at the epicentre of the euro zone debt problems is low, but the risk of increased trade protectionism as a result of the crisis could harm local exports, Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday.

- South Africa cannot afford to increase its spending on social grants indefinitely because this is not sustainable, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

- South African media group Avusa said on Thursday its diluted headline earnings per ordinary share for the six-months to end-September fell to 6 cents compared with 61 cents a year earlier.

- Anglo American Platinum, the world's top miner of the precious metal, will hand over a 10 percent stake in its Unki project in Zimbabwe to locals, the first step towards an empowerment law, state radio said on Wednesday.

Johannesburg stocks fell to their lowest close in a month on Wednesday, as weak Chinese factory data sparked concerns about demand from the world's second-largest economy, hitting miner Assore and luxury good maker Richemont.

The rand tumbled to its weakest level since May 2009 against the dollar, with market players seeing further losses as investors dump risky assets on worries that euro zone leaders are not getting to grips with the debt crisis in their region.

The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse.

Oil struggled and copper slipped further, a day after weak data from Europe, China and the United States stoked fears that the global economy may be heading for a recession that would dull demand for industrial commodities.

U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor sentiment.

Gold steadied on Thursday but declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis could prompt investors to sell bullion to cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on prices, which have slipped more than 10 percent since hitting record.

