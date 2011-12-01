The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Kagiso Securities releases PMI data for November at 0900
GMT.
- Reuters November Econometer survey at 0930 GMT.
- Maxim-ETM Investor Confidence Index for the third quarter
at 0930 GMT.
COMPANIES
- FirstRand holds its annual general meeting.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks surged more 4 percent on Wednesday, as
coordinated efforts by major central banks to provide liquidity
to the global financial system sent Johannesburg's benchmark
index to its biggest one-day gain in more than 18 months.
The central banks of the United States, Europe, Japan,
Canada, Britain and Switzerland announced a global action to
provide liquidity to the financial system, lowering the price on
existing dollar swaps.
South Africa's rand surged as much as three percent against
the dollar on Tuesday and government bonds soared to two week
highs, in line with a global rally after the central banks
moved to improve financial liquidity conditions.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday, building
on strong global gains after the world's six major central banks
moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing
cheaper dollar funding.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks
agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European
banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a
full-blown credit crisis.
GOLD
Gold hit a 2-week high on Thursday as gains in equities and
the euro prompted buying from speculators after major central
banks took coordinated action to prevent the euro-zone debt
crisis from igniting a global economic meltdown.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- World's big four audit firms face break up
- Harmony rules out sale of Joel mine
BUSINESS REPORT
- Icasa idles on Telkom's last mile
