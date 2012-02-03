The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

None scheduled.

COMPANIES

- Investment bank Investec to have a management update.

- MTN Group, Africa's largest telecom, said late Thursday it faces a potential lawsuit from Turkey's Turkcell on allegations of bribing Iranian and South African government officials in exchange for a licence in Iran. MTN said that no basis for any of the claims had been substaniated.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked their eighth record close on Thursday, boosted by positive U.S. data and led by banks and miners such as Anglo American.

South Africa's rand hovered close to the previous day's five-month highs against the dollar on Thursday but could come under renewed pressure in coming days as fears of global contagion from euro zone debt problems, particularly in Greece, persist.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as caution set in ahead of key U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues over the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on and undermined sentiment.

WALL STREET

Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth straight week of gains, as investors awaited a key U.S. labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

NEW AGE

- Malema appeal committee expected to make its decision this weekend.

BUSINESS DAY

- Business and government both to blame for BEE failures: National Planning Commission secretariat head.

