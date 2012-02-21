The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

- AECI boosted full-year profit by a quarter, helped by favourable currency swings and improving demand from both miners and manufacturers.

- Impala Platinum,the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Monday that a violent labour dispute at its flagship Rustenburg operations has cost it 80,000 ounces in lost production to date.

- Clientele Ltd said headline EPS increased 29 percent to 34.15 cents.

- Super Group Ltd said first-half diluted headline EPS totalled 79.2 cents compared with 46.6 cents.

- Eqstra reported an 18.3 percent rise in first-half profit and said it was confident that it can sustain earnings growth.

South African stocks ended little changed on Monday, as gains by Anglo American Platinum and other platinum producers were counterbalanced by a decline in retailers such as Shoprite ahead of earnings.

The rand strengthened against the dollar on Monday on rising global risk appetite and South African government bonds edged higher, but local debt could come under pressure if the government signals a rise in borrowing in its budget this week.

The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday after euro zone policy makers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece in marathon talks that went deep into the Brussels night.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved.

Spot gold rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after euro zone finance ministers delivered on expectations and sealed a deal for a second bailout for debt-laden Greece.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

- Impala Platinum rehires to stop clash as more miners killed

- Transnet confident it borrow 100 billion rand ($13.05 billion)

- South Africa in danger of losing status as gateway to Africa - business experts ($1 = 7.6609 South African rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)