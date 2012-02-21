The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- AECI boosted full-year profit by a quarter,
helped by favourable currency swings and improving demand from
both miners and manufacturers.
- Impala Platinum,the world's second largest
platinum producer, said on Monday that a violent labour dispute
at its flagship Rustenburg operations has cost it 80,000 ounces
in lost production to date.
- Clientele Ltd said headline EPS increased 29
percent to 34.15 cents.
- Super Group Ltd said first-half diluted headline
EPS totalled 79.2 cents compared with 46.6 cents.
- Eqstra reported an 18.3 percent rise in
first-half profit and said it was confident that it can sustain
earnings growth.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended little changed on Monday, as
gains by Anglo American Platinum and other platinum
producers were counterbalanced by a decline in retailers such as
Shoprite ahead of earnings.
The rand strengthened against the dollar on Monday on rising
global risk appetite and South African government bonds edged
higher, but local debt could come under pressure if the
government signals a rise in borrowing in its budget this
week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday
after euro zone policy makers agreed to a second bailout package
for Greece in marathon talks that went deep into the Brussels
night.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
GOLD
Spot gold rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar weakened
after euro zone finance ministers delivered on expectations and
sealed a deal for a second bailout for debt-laden Greece.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Impala Platinum rehires to stop clash as more miners
killed
BUSINESS DAY
- Transnet confident it borrow 100 billion rand
($13.05 billion)
- South Africa in danger of losing status as gateway to
Africa - business experts
