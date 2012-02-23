The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Steinhoff International expects between 40 and 50
percent increase in first-half headline EPS.
- Hosken Consolidated Investments extended its
mandatory offer for HCI-KWV Holdings by 20 days to March 22.
- Aveng said first-half headline EPS likely rose as
much as 35 percent.
- Exxaro Resources said full-year headline EPS rose
by 40 percent.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged down half a percent on Wednesday,
as shares of Impala Platinum fell after the miner said
its April deliveries would be cut in half by a strike at its
main mine.
South African bonds surrendered brief budget-inspired gains
on Wednesday after the market digested the deficit forecasts
unveiled by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and found them
unconvincing.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about
global growth driven by higher oil prices and data showing the
euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about
Greece's debt restructuring challenges.
WALL STREET
Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession
overseas.
GOLD
Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, taking a breather after
hitting a three-month high in the previous session, while
sentiment remains supported on hopes of further monetary easing
after sluggish economic data from the euro zone and China.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Prudent Budget soothes fears
BUSINESS DAY
- Gordhan silences sceptics with spending boost, lower
deficit
- Old Mutual moves into West Africa
