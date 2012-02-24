The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Impala Platinum said Zimbabwe rejected its plan
to sell a portion of its Mimosa mine in that country to locals.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose 0.38 percent on Thursday as shares
of Africa's largest furniture retailer Steinhoff surged
after it said it expects sharply higher H1 earnings and plans to
list its European unit.
South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Thursday,
taking its cue from a euro that hit multi-week highs on German
data that eased concerns about growth in the euro zone.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data
improved sentiment, but gains may be limited by concerns that
rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro
zone economy and moves to take profits after recent
rallies.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the
U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled
as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse
of Lehman Brothers.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Friday, although a weaker dollar
supported positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the
previous session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a
three-month high.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Lower deficit may change rating view
BUSINESS DAY
- No greater role seen for business in build plans
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)