COMPANIES
- MMI's H1 core earnings up 5% to 81 cents per
share
- Merafe Resources annual earnings down on lower
ferrochrome sales
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks edged lower on Monday for a third consecutive
session, led by resource stocks such as Gold Fields and
Harmony Gold on the back of disappointing growth data
from top commodity consumer China.
The rand was on track for its second consecutive daily loss
against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by a gloomy global
economic outlook which dented emerging market sentiment.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell on Tuesday
as slowing economies in China and Europe and tension over Iran
dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from
recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session
and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
GOLD
Gold held around $1,700 an ounce Tuesday, after falling in
the previous session as China, widely seen as the engine of the
global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper
prices could attract more buying from jewellers in Asia.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Regulator says MTN's Nigerian licence is not at risk
- Mandela grandson faces fraud charges
BUSINESS DAY
- Banks may need crisis 'living wills'
- No need to alter Reserve Bank mandate - ANC
