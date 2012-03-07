JOHANNESBURG, March 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

MTN and Aspen Pharmacare issue financial results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Miners such as Lonmin felled by a slide in metal prices and led South African shares lower on Tuesday, with blue chips posting their biggest one-day loss in over 3 months.

The rand fell against the dollar on Tuesday, reflecting weakness in emerging market currencies as investors fret about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth, driving government bond yields to one-month highs even after a strong debt auction.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with renewed caution over Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.

GOLD

Gold regained some ground on Wednesday as jewellers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2 percent in the previous session, but investors were cautious because of lingering fears about a possible Greek default.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- IDC to finance 12 IPP projects from green energy fund

- Merafe proposes a tax on chrome

BUSINESS DAY

- Harare to announce final position on Impala mine

- Gordhan in labour law reform plea amid strike (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)