COMPANIES
Shares in Aspen Pharmacare surged almost 6 percent
higher on Friday to a record close of 122.89 rand after the
company said it will pay $263 million for GlaxoSmithKine Plc's
international over-the-counter brands, giving the South
African drug maker a stronger presence in popular painkillers.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose for a fourth day on Friday as
generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare hit a record closing high
after announcing its $263 million deal with Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline.
South Africa's rand and bonds ended the week firmer on
Friday as positive sentiment got a lift from the Group of 20's
commitment to help fight the euro zone's debt problems,
completing a strong week for local assets.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro eased on Monday, but losses were
kept in check after a report showed Chinese factory activity
stabilising in April, alleviating worries about a sharp growth
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings
from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in
banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's
highs.
GOLD
Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday after data
showed stabilising factory activities in China, while investors
focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the
week to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Regulator questions safety of nuclear waste storage.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Coal of Africa faces resistance from
farmers as it seeks permission to build a railway across nine
farms.
