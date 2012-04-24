The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - Reserve Bank releases February leading indicator.
0700 GMT
PRETORIA - Treasury auctions 1.1 billion rand of 2017 bond
, 500 million of 2036 and 500 million of 2041
bonds. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
Absa Group AGM
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Johannesburg shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday, as
nagging concerns about the European debt crisis sent shares of
banks and miners sharply lower.
South Africa's rand fell nearly one percent against the
dollar on Monday as emerging market currencies were sold in
favour of the safer dollar in a risk-averse environment, putting
the rand back in line with its peers after a week of out
performance on domestic factors.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as
political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised
fears the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity
measures and may stay in recession until late in the year.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report
it stymied a bribery probe.
GOLD
Gold struggled to move higher in thin trade on Tuesday as
investors waited for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to shed some
light on the central bank's monetary policy amid caution over a
resurfacing crisis in Europe.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- The chief executives of South Africa's banks met with the
African National Congress economic transformation committee on
Monday to raise their concerns about the party's economic policy
discussion documents.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Analysts wrestle with effects of e-toll.
