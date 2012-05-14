The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Finance Minister briefs media after Treasury workshop on retirement funds and savings in South Africa. 1000 GMT

COMPANIES

Astral Foods reported a 17 percent fall in first-half earnings.

Raubex posted a 26.2 percent rise in full-year headline EPS to 177.2 cents.

Netcare is due to report its interim results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for the second straight session on Friday, buoyed by upbeat consumer sentiment data out of the United States and a strong sales report from financial group Old Mutual.

The spread between South Africa's 2015 and 2026 benchmark bonds hit a historic high on Friday, with yields at the longer end of the government bond curve pushed up as the treasury signals more issuance in that area next week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek government failed and China's latest move to loosen monetary policy highlighted concerns its economy is faltering, prompting investors to further trim their exposure to risk.

WALL STREET

Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Monday as bargain hunters lifted prices from four-month lows, but gains could be capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in Europe, after an inconclusive Greek election raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European Union.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Hefty duties on Chinese imports to aid South African firms

- Growth in Africa runs risk of "too many being left behind"

BUSINESS REPORT

- State housing company rejected. (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)