The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Finance Minister briefs media after Treasury workshop on
retirement funds and savings in South Africa. 1000 GMT
COMPANIES
Astral Foods reported a 17 percent fall in
first-half earnings.
Raubex posted a 26.2 percent rise in full-year
headline EPS to 177.2 cents.
Netcare is due to report its interim results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose for the second straight session on
Friday, buoyed by upbeat consumer sentiment data out of the
United States and a strong sales report from financial group Old
Mutual.
The spread between South Africa's 2015 and 2026 benchmark
bonds hit a historic high on Friday, with yields at the longer
end of the government bond curve pushed up as the treasury
signals more issuance in that area next week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday after weekend talks to form a
new Greek government failed and China's latest move to loosen
monetary policy highlighted concerns its economy is faltering,
prompting investors to further trim their exposure to risk.
WALL STREET
Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said
it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall
market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology
shares.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Monday as bargain hunters lifted prices
from four-month lows, but gains could be capped by fears about a
worsening debt crisis in Europe, after an inconclusive Greek
election raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone
and the European Union.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
