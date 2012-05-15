The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Finance Minister briefs media after Treasury workshop on
retirement funds and savings in South Africa. 1000 GMT
COMPANIES
Stefanutti Stocks posted 20 percent drop in
full-year headline earnings per share.
Coronation Fund Managers reported a 6 percent rise
in first-half headline earnings per share.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks sank on Monday, snapping two days of
gains, as Europe's debt imbroglio, a slumping gold price and bad
results smacked investor confidence, with Gold Fields
leading blue chips lower.
The South African rand fell 1.4 percent to a fresh
four-month low against the dollar on Monday on heavy selling
triggered by fears that Greece might exit the euro, while the
yield on the 14-year benchmark bond shot up ahead of auctions
this week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors
sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of
Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to undo progress
made so far to solve Europe's debt crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the
one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone
and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more
than previously thought.
GOLD
Gold dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro
sank against the U.S. dollar on worries that a worsening debt
crisis in Greece could spill over into its neighbours and
threaten the existence of the single currency.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Study warns of 900 billion rand ($110.04 billion)liquidity
gap at South African banks
- Growth in Africa runs risk of "too many being left behind"
BUSINESS REPORT
- Astral Foods calls for more chicken import duties
