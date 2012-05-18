The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, said on Thursday rival unions clashed again
at its troubled Rustenburg mine, but police had intervened and
production was not affected.
MMI Holdings has proposed a restructuring of its
deal with black investors and also proposed an odd-lot offer to
shareholders with less than 100 shares.
Liberty Holdings said quarterly asset under
management rose to 469 billion rand ($56.20 billion)from 455
billion rand.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks slid nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as
investment bank and asset manager Investec was hit
after reporting a 26 percent drop in full-year earnings.
South Africa's rand held clear of its 2012 low on Thursday,
supported by a higher gold price, while government bonds latched
on to slightly better global sentiment to close firmer.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were set for their worst
weekly showing since September, amid signs of growing
instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece,
with investors adding the latest weak U.S. data to the list of
risk factors.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising
Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that
country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes
for U.S. economic recovery.
GOLD
Gold rose on Friday, after posting its largest one-day gain
in more than three months in the previous session, but prices
were on track to drop for a third straight week on mounting
worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
($1 = 8.3457 South African rand)
