DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares rose more than 1.4 percent on Monday to
hit a six-week high, led by manganese miner Assore and
boosted by a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek
South African government bond yields rose on Monday ahead of
a weekly auction on concerns about the additional supply, while
the rand reversed earlier gains as global risk appetite stayed
weak due to doubts over the outlook for the euro zone.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond
yields stoked fears its tottering banking system is dragging
Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing out a relief rally that
followed a win for mainstream parties in Greece's weekend
election.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple
and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is
in danger of worsening limited broader gains.
GOLD
Gold rose for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, the
longest winning streak since July last year, after a weekend
victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections failed to
shake off worries about a worsening debt crisis in Europe.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- State plan to halt teenage liquor sales to hit sector
- Telkom's future on line with ANC set to debate
delisting, renationalising
BUSINESS REPORT
- Policy vacuum knocks exports
- Union fight for rehiring of axed Gold One
miners
