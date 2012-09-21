The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

South Africa's Reserve Bank cut its economic growth forecasts on Thursday and warned that labour unrest in the country's mines could hit investment and undermine record loose monetary policy.

It kept its repo rate unchanged at 5 percent as expected, however, after a "pre-emptive" cut in July to support growth.

The bank cut its 2012 growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent predicted in July, with Governor Gill Marcus saying growth in Africa's biggest economy was expected to remain weak because of poor global growth and disruptions to mining output.

COMPANIES

- Thousands reported back for work at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Thursday, ending a strike in which 45 people died, but miners at Amplats barricaded a street with burning tyres and the firm said it had been badly hit by a walkout over pay.

There were no reports of clashes but Anglo American Platinum , or Amplats, the world's top producer of the precious metal, reported only one in five of its workers had turned up at its Rustenburg mines.

- The world's No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday its wage bill would rise 14 percent from Oct. 1 because of a pay deal reached this week to end a violent 6-week strike.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- South African stocks slipped on Thursday, tracking global equities on worries about slowing growth in China and Europe, while concerns about the impact of labour unrest hit platinum firms Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum.

- South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and bond yields ticked up on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold as expected.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Assets from Asian shares to oil to gold rose on Friday and the euro steadied as stimulus measures from major central banks continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak economic data.

WALL STREET

The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world.

GOLD

Gold firmed on Friday, reversing two straight sessions of losses, as investors pinned hopes on recent central bank moves to further lift sentiment in precious metals.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Surprise as Jim back Zuma for second term

BUSINESS REPORT

- Profit warning sends Telkom shares sliding (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)