The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Day two of the South African Reserve Bank's monetary
policy committee meeting.
- Statistics South Africa releases October CPI
data. 0800 GMT
COMPANIES
- Annual results for Tiger Brands and Nampak
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks were marginally stronger on Tuesday, as gains by
platinum miners were partially offset by weak retailers such as
Woolworths.
The rand softened against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring
moves by the euro, and was seen in tight ranges ahead of
Thursday's decision on interest rates by the Reserve Bank which
is expected to leave them on hold at 40-year lows.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on
the euro zone debt crisis after European officials failed to
reach a deal on a bailout for Greece, while Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal
crisis.
WALL STREET
Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the
"fiscal cliff."
GOLD
Gold traded steady on Wednesday, lacking conviction to move
out of its recent trading range as investors eye truce talks
over Gaza and discussions on how to avert a fiscal crisis in the
world's top economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- PPC plans $200 mln plant in Zimbabwe
- ANC trying to rush through e-tolls bill
BUSINESS REPORT
- No profit for African airlines
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)