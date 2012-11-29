The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- South Africa's Bidvest Group has offered to buy
the remaining 72 percent stake in Amalgamated Appliance Holdings
it does not already own, in a $61 million cash deal.
- Transaction Capital reported a 17.1 percent rise
in full-year normalised headline earnings per share.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended down on Wednesday after worries
about the U.S. economy and concerns over Greece's new debt deal
hit the resource-heavy bourse and dragged gold companies such as
Harmony Gold sharply lower.
South African government bonds weakened on Wednesday and
yields crept higher after Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus
sounded a hawkish note on inflation, denting interest rate cut
hopes.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit a three-week high and commodities rose on
Thursday as sentiment improved after a senior U.S. lawmaker said
he was "optimistic" on reaching a budget deal before the end of
the year to avoid a fiscal crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a
possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the
market around.
GOLD
Gold ticked higher on Thursday, after suffering its biggest
daily decline in nearly four weeks in the previous session, as
the looming deadline for averting a U.S. fiscal crisis kept
investors on their toes.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- COSATU threatens to haul down gantries to protest against
government road tolling
- ANC facing last-minute list dash for Mangaung
BUSINESS REPORT
- Marcus preaches caution to Numsa
