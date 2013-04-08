The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange
reserves data for March. 0600 GMT
COMPANIES
- Sasol, AECI, Afgri, Exxaro
, AdvTech, Bell Equipment,
CashBuild, Metair and Metrofile are
trading ex-dividend, or without a right to their latest
dividend.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks fell for the third straight day on
Friday, wiping out all their gains this year and registering
their steepest weekly decline in nearly two years as Africa's
biggest bourse tracked retreats in major overseas markets.
South Africa's government bonds strengthened on Friday,
pushing yields down, helped by investors seeking higher returns
as major central banks look to maintain loose policies.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The yen tumbled and Japanese stocks soared on Monday as the
Bank of Japan lost no time embarking on its ambitious stimulus
drive, but U.S. weak jobs data and regional risks such as the
bird flu and North Korea weighed on other assets.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on
Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Monday after rising by the most since
November in the previous session on poor U.S. jobs data, with
funds expected to continue cutting bullion holdings for better
investment yields elsewhere.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Something must give, says Eskom on viability
- Bidvest to pull out all stops for Adcock
BUSINESS REPORT
- Analysts warn of growing mine risk
- Questions hang over 2.9 billion rand Evraz deal
