The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Reserve Bank releases credit and money supply data for September. 0600 GMT

- South Africa sells 2.35 billion rand spread between its 2023 ZAR2023=, 2031 ZAR213= and 2037 ZAR2037= bonds. 0900 GMT

- The South African Reserve Bank releases its September Financial Stability Review report. 0900 GMT

- Statistics South Africa releases unemployment data for the third quarter. 0930 GMT

- South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at a Ruth First Memorial event. 1630 GMT

COMPANIES

- South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said on Monday its members voted to strike at Impala Platinum, but it would not immediately give the company a 48-hour notice, suggesting a stoppage might still be averted.

- Cashbuild posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly sales, it said just before the market closed on Monday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked a record close on Monday with the broader All Share index coming within a point of its all-time high as shares of bullion producers like Gold Fields rose in line with a firmer spot price for the metal.

South Africa's government bonds fell for the third straight day on Monday with investors worried about the country's long-term fiscal position, while the rand steadied against the dollar.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares sagged and the dollar stayed just above its recent lows on Tuesday, as investors awaited confirmation the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay the course with stimulus at this week's policy meeting.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place when it meets this week.

GOLD

Gold gained for a fourth session on Tuesday, edging closer to a five-week high, as weak U.S. economic data boosted views the Federal Reserve would maintain its stimulus measures, burnishing the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- ANC set to suffer from apathy at polls - Vavi

- Zimbabwe ponders review of mineral royalties

BUSINESS REPORT

- IDC sues for 750 million rand ($76.37 million)from ODM investors

