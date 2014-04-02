The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling back slightly from a three-month high as momentum slowed as the unit tracked the euro currency.

Stocks scaled record peaks, with Anglo American Platinum blazing the uphill trail after sending force majeure notices to some suppliers, which should allow it to conserve cash in the face of a crippling strike.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets added to their recent rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of global economic data, tipping the safe haven yen to a 10-week trough.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record close, after positive data on factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining traction following a harsh winter.

GOLD

Gold steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses but the precious metal remained near its lowest in seven weeks as strong U.S. factory data boosted optimism about economic growth, diminishing bullion's safe-haven appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Refineries' 40 billion rand upgrade faces delays

- Technology agency CEO sacked after damning audit

- Storm swirls over acting Eskom CEO

BUSINESS REPORT

- Platinum majors run low on metals

- Consumers not well informed about credit bill (Compiled by Stella Mapenzauswa)