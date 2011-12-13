JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks slid 1.4 percent on Monday, as a sharp decline in precious metal prices hit miners such as Gold Fields and Impala Platinum.

The rand fell 2.4 percent against the dollar on Monday and government bonds extended last week's losses as South African markets suffered another bout of investor risk-aversion.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

GOLD

Spot gold slid to a seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6-percent decline in the previous session, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis continued to grip investors after the euphoria over the European Union summit agreement faded.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Telkom pact puts it closer to Korea's KT taking a stake

- Central Rand Gold wins rights battle with state

BUSINESS REPORT

- 1,200 jobs in Sappi's firing line - union (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)