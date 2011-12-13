JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks slid 1.4 percent on Monday, as a sharp
decline in precious metal prices hit miners such as Gold Fields
and Impala Platinum.
The rand fell 2.4 percent against the dollar on Monday and
government bonds extended last week's losses as South African
markets suffered another bout of investor risk-aversion.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a
two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass
euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a
"last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks tumbled on
Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after
major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had
not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.
GOLD
Spot gold slid to a seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a
2.6-percent decline in the previous session, as worries about
the euro zone debt crisis continued to grip investors after the
euphoria over the European Union summit agreement faded.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Telkom pact puts it closer to Korea's KT taking a
stake
- Central Rand Gold wins rights battle with state
BUSINESS REPORT
- 1,200 jobs in Sappi's firing line - union
