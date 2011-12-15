JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks skidded 1.6 percent on Wednesday, falling into negative territory for the year, as a global sell-off in commodities hammered resource firms such as Sasol Ltd and Harmony Gold.

South Africa's government bonds fell on Wednesday after data showed inflation hit 20-month highs in November, diminishing lingering hopes of an interest rate cut next year.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday, after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the safety of the dollar and Treasuries.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

GOLD

Spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Union rejects Manuel's "neoliberal" development plan

- "Stagflation" threat as prices hit new peak

- Massmart must tweak deals, says Tribunal

BUSINESS REPORT

- Food remains main culprit as inflation speeds up to 6.1 percent (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)