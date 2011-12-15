JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Thursday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks skidded 1.6 percent on Wednesday,
falling into negative territory for the year, as a global
sell-off in commodities hammered resource firms such as Sasol
Ltd and Harmony Gold.
South Africa's government bonds fell on Wednesday after data
showed inflation hit 20-month highs in November, diminishing
lingering hopes of an interest rate cut next year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year
and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses on Thursday,
after fears that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening
prompted investors to dump riskier assets and huddle in the
safety of the dollar and Treasuries.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level
in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
GOLD
Spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after
dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors
remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the
year-end rush to liquidate positions.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Union rejects Manuel's "neoliberal" development plan
- "Stagflation" threat as prices hit new peak
- Massmart must tweak deals, says Tribunal
BUSINESS REPORT
- Food remains main culprit as inflation speeds up to 6.1
percent
