JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- South Africa's Exxaro Resources made a bid worth up to A$338 million ($349 million) on Wednesday for African Iron , chasing the Australian-listed company's Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo.

- Sasol Germany, a subsidiary of South African petrochemicals group Sasol, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its Witten production site and its associated oleochemicals business to Hamburg-based Cremer Oleo.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- South African stocks rose for a third straight trading day on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark index to its highest closing level in a month as a rebound in metal prices bolstered miners.

South Africa's rand firmed for the first day in five on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved with positive signals out of the Unites States, which in turn helped bond prices higher.

GLOBAL MARKETS

- Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of key auctions.

WALL STREET

- U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.

GOLD

- Gold inched up on Wednesday to flirt with a key resistance level, shrugging off a stronger dollar, as persistent uncertainties on the euro zone debt crisis lured investors to the safety of bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Investors in scramble to buy $1.5 bln of S.Africa bonds

BUSINESS REPORT

- Maize prices hit record highs (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)