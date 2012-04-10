The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for March. 0600 GMT.

- The Treasury auctions a total 2.1 billion rand worth of its 2017, 2021 and 2041 bonds. 0900 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks clawed back some lost ground on Thursday, as investors bought back shares of Kumba Iron Ore and other resource stocks that had been hammered in the previous session.

South African government bonds weakened on Thursday due to heightened risk aversion emanating from the euro zone, although movements were exaggerated by thin trading volumes ahead of the Easter market holiday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after Chinese trade data showed the world's second largest economy may be able to achieve a soft landing but global growth concerns lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job creation.

WALL STREET

The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 3,047.08.

GOLD

Gold rose to a one-week high above $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, on course for its fourth straight session of gains, as hopes for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and resilient physical demand in Asia supported sentiment.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Corporate cash pile balloons on uncertainty

- Drug importers fear local content

BUSINESS REPORT

- Short supply to push butter prices higher

- FirstRand's RMB sells stocks, cuts staff to boost returns (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)