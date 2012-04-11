The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases February manufacturing
production output. 1100 GMT
COMPANIES
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM - Modikwa Platinum Mine, which is a
joint venture between Anglo American Platinum and
African Rainbow Minerals, on Tuesday said it had lost
up to 21,000 platinum group ounces to a three-week strike at the
operation.
MTN GROUP - Turkish mobile operator Turkcell may
struggle to make its case against MTN Group in a $4.2
billion legal battle over an Iranian mobile network licence that
hinges on U.S. human rights law.
BHP BILLITON BLT.L> - said on Wednesday it
will cease production at its loss-making Norwich Park coal mine
in Australia, citing low output, high costs and soft coal
prices.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged lower tracking a downbeat mood in
global markets and look set to weaken further with investors
expected to move their money into less risky assets.
South Africa's rand fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the
dollar on Tuesday as investors dumped riskier emerging market
assets for safer-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen,
owing to a weak global economic outlook.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as
investors reduced their risk positions due to uncertainty over
global growth prospects and resurfacing worries about debt
restructuring in struggling euro zone economies.
WALL STREET
The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the
Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback
coming on the cusp of earnings season
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Wednesday, pausing after four sessions
of consecutive gains driven by safe-haven flows on a cloudy
global economic outlook, but sentiment has turned cautious as
investors seek further clues to growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Jitters over global pace of recovery roil markets
- Anglo American mulls bids to build power plant
BUSINESS REPORT
- Minister threatens to take away fishing rights
