The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases February manufacturing production output. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

IMPALA PLATINUM - South Africa's Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal, confirmed on Wednesday that it had been charged with culpable homicide following a fatality at one of its mines five years ago.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly up on Wednesday in a volatile session were mining stocks including gold producers and ferrochrome firm Merafe helped push the market higher.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, holding around the 8 rand level after testing 2-1/2 month lows earlier in the session during a softer trend for the currency caused by a bleak global growth outlook.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro steadied on Thursday, reflecting investor caution over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy, despite their declining yields that helped global equities rebound overnight.

WALL STREET

An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level .

GOLD

Gold hovered near $1,660 an ounce on Thursday, supported by a steady euro on easing fears about the euro zone debt crisis, though investors remained cautious on the outlook for peripheral economies and were awaiting more clues on global growth.

EMERGING MARKETS

(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)