The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases February manufacturing
production output. 1100 GMT
COMPANIES
IMPALA PLATINUM - South Africa's Impala Platinum,
the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal,
confirmed on Wednesday that it had been charged with culpable
homicide following a fatality at one of its mines five years
ago.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly up on Wednesday in a
volatile session were mining stocks including gold producers and
ferrochrome firm Merafe helped push the market
higher.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday, holding around the 8 rand level after testing 2-1/2
month lows earlier in the session during a softer trend for the
currency caused by a bleak global growth outlook.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro steadied on
Thursday, reflecting investor caution over sovereign funding for
troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy, despite their
declining yields that helped global equities rebound
overnight.
WALL STREET
An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks
rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the
S&P 500 below a key technical level .
GOLD
Gold hovered near $1,660 an ounce on Thursday, supported by
a steady euro on easing fears about the euro zone debt crisis,
though investors remained cautious on the outlook for peripheral
economies and were awaiting more clues on global growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)