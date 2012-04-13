The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile speaks at Reuters
Economist of the Year event. 0600 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Share prices of South African companies such as Assore
closed firmer after thin sideways trading for much of
Thursday and investors' eyes trained on U.S. and European
markets for direction.
South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent against
the dollar on Thursday, in line with other high-yield
currencies, on expectations of further quantitative easing for
the U.S. unit.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after China's
first-quarter growth was slower than expected, clouding the
outlook for demand, but a better-than-expected outcome for
Italy's sovereign debt sale helped investors retain some risk
appetite.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday,
led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak
figures on the domestic labor market.
GOLD
Gold edged lower on Friday after weaker-than-expected
first-quarter growth data from China prompted a modest rise in
the dollar, but the losses were capped as the slower growth
fuelled the prospects for further monetary easing.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Gigaba tells business to invest in South Africa's future
- Biotech firm allowed to list offshore
THE STAR
- Corruption charges haut Zuma
BUSINESS REPORT
- South African consumers spend less on each transaction as
possible slowdown looms
