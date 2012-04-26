The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases March producer price index data. 0930 GMT

LUANDA - National Bank of Angola announces its monetary policy decision.

COMPANIES

DRDGold releases Q3 earnings.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks edged up on Wednesday in thin trade with resource firms including platinum producer Lonmin leading the charge on expectations demand may pick up in China.

The rand firmed as much as 0.5 percent to a fresh three-week high against the dollar on Wednesday and was on track for its second straight daily gain as positive sentiment on world markets kept high-yield assets in favour.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, while optimism grew over strong quarterly corporate earnings.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy.

GOLD

Gold held above $1,644 on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy may eventually spur buying from investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Tolling faces court hurdle as matter is ruled urgent.

(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)