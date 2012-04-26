The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases March
producer price index data. 0930 GMT
LUANDA - National Bank of Angola announces its monetary
policy decision.
COMPANIES
DRDGold releases Q3 earnings.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks edged up on Wednesday in thin trade
with resource firms including platinum producer Lonmin
leading the charge on expectations demand may pick up in China.
The rand firmed as much as 0.5 percent to a fresh three-week
high against the dollar on Wednesday and was on track for its
second straight daily gain as positive sentiment on world
markets kept high-yield assets in favour.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday, retaining positive momentum
as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its
very accommodative stance to support growth, while optimism grew
over strong quarterly corporate earnings.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving
the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman
reassured markets that the central bank would do more if
necessary to lift the economy.
GOLD
Gold held above $1,644 on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on interest rates offered few surprises, but
gains in equities and expectations the central bank could do
more if necessary to lift the economy may eventually spur buying
from investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Tolling faces court hurdle as matter is ruled urgent.
