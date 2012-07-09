The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for June. 0600 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile session that saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull resource firms such as Harmony Gold lower.

South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.75 percent to a 7-day trough against the dollar on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers hit global risk sentiment, sending investors scurrying to safe haven assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro slumped on Monday as sluggish U.S. jobs data and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about slowing global economic growth and reinforced risk aversion ahead of a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was imminent.

GOLD

Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses to a third session, on a lack of conviction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take measures to stimulate the economy anytime soon even after a disappointing jobs report.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Tax relief on the cards for South African business in Africa

- AngoGold Ashanti plans mining renaissance

BUSINESS REPORT

- Competition Commission seeks to appeal Pannar Seed merger after costs order (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)