The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Power utility Eskom sells 300 million rand of its EL28
inflation linked bond due in 2028. 0900 GMT
- Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele speaks at
Southern African German Chamber of Commerce and Industry AGM.
1100 GMT
COMPANIES
- ArcelorMittal South Africa releases its interim
results.
- AECI Ltd releases its interim results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks gained over half a percent on Tuesday,
clawing back some of the previous session's steep losses, as
investors cautiously waded back into the market ahead of a rush
of corporate earnings.
Bullion heavyweights AngloGold Ashanti and Gold
Fields both maintained a technical rally mobile
operator MTN and others were lifted by investors
searching for higher dividends.
South Africa's rand fell to its weakest against the dollar
in more than seven weeks on Tuesday and could attempt early
June's three-year lows in nervous trade as a grim outlook for
the euro zone keeps investors largely averse to risky assets.
Yields rose as government bonds pulled back from recent
highs which had left them looking overbought, although local
debt still holds long-term appeal for investors looking for
better returns than the near-zero rates on offer in developed
countries.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro wobbled above multi-year lows
against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs
deepened worries that Spain might need a bailout, while Greece
appeared unlikely to meet terms conditional to its aid
package.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS.
The decline was the third straight for the S&P 500 index,
which tested its 50-day moving average, a technical support
level which could trigger more selling if convincingly
broken.
GOLD
Gold inched higher on Wednesday, extending gains into a
second straight session as poor economic data from both sides of
the Atlantic helped raise hopes for further monetary stimulus
measures, which would increase gold's appeal as an inflation
hedge.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- World Bank warns on inequality threat to S.Africa
- Eskom says new labour bills could threaten progress on
power plants
BUSINESS REPORT
- Nedbank to remain with Old Mutual
