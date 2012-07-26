The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases June producer price index
data. 0930 GMT
COMPANIES
- AngloGold Ashanti priced a $750 million, 10-year
international bond at a yield of 5.203 percent.
- Capital Shopping releases its interim results
- Investec releases its interim management
statement
- Mediclinic holds its annual general meeting
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday on
fresh hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis,
although gains were limited by nagging concerns about the global
economy and a downbeat start on Wall Street.
Yields were sharply lower as South Africa's government bonds
rallied on Wednesday, with investors seeing bargains in the
local debt market after the previous day's heavy sell-off.
The rand gained as much as 1.3 percent against the
dollar before retreating later in the session and traders said
nagging worries about euro zone debt problems were likely to cap
any significant gains.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after
recent sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to
support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro
zone debt woes from deepening, but sentiment remained
frail.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on
Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong
results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.
GOLD
Gold struggled to extend gains from the previous session and
stood steady above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as investors
pondered the possibility of more stimulus measures from central
banks to revive a flagging global economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Lesotho in bid for 51/49 'localisation strategy'
- Bid to block imports of 'risky', cheap cement out of
Pakistan
BUSINESS REPORT
- US drought to put pressure on S.Africa as maize prices
spike
