The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's news service is temporarily down due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

South Africa's Reserve Bank will likely keep the repo rate at four-decade lows at its first policy meeting of the year next week as labour strife casts a pall on the struggling economy.

- Clicks and Nampak are trading ex-dividend

- Richemont will issue a third-quarter trading update

South African stocks ended the week with modest gains on Friday with miners adding the most points to the key index after an upbeat growth data in China, the world's biggest commodity consumer.

South Africa's currency fell as much as 1.4 percent to a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by fears of disinvestment in the country by mining firms that have suffered five months of on-off labour strikes.

Asian shares held steady on Monday after surging to multi month highs last week, while the yen firmed after touching a new low in choppy trade ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting this week that is expected to yield bold monetary easing measures.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season.

Gold inched up on Monday to reverse losses from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan.

- Pilgrim's Rest gold mines to be revived

- Atlatsa reviews mine after costly strike

- Amplats, Shabangu in license discussion

- Sacci warns of job losses from Eskom's proposed hikes