The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector slowed to 8.64 percent year-on-year in January, compared with a 10.09 percent rise in December, central bank data showed on Thursday.

- South African Revenue Service releases trade data for January. 1200 GMT

- South Africa's national energy regulator to rule on power utility Eskom's application for a 16 percent annual increase in electricity tariffs.

COMPANIES

- South Africa's third-largest insurer by market value, Liberty Holdings, posted an expected 39 percent hike in full-year earnings after a strong performance by its investment portfolio and its African operations.

- Indian drugmaker Cipla said it has offered to buy all shares in South Africa's third largest drugmaker Cipla Medpro for a total consideration of about $512 million.

- Construction group Murray & Roberts reported a first-half diluted headline earnings per share of 69 cents, adding that it expected earnings to continue growing.

- Massmart, the South African unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 21 percent drop in first-half profit, hit by costs related to its deal with the world's biggest retailer.

- Litha Healthcare Group said full-year headline earnings per share fell 78 percent.

- Junior coal mining company Coal of Africa has declared force majeure on coal shipments from its collieries in South Africa after a derailment on the rail corridor linking with the Maputo port in Mozambique.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday with energy-intensive firms including the local arm of mining giant ArcelorMittal taking the most points off the main index after the government said it planned to tax carbon emissions.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday and yields on long-dated bonds rose after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget did little to ease fears about the country's sluggish economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, commodity currencies and oil rose on Thursday as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus measures, while a smooth debt sale calmed nerves jangled by Italy's political deadlock.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their best daily gains since early January, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus policy and data pointed to economic improvement.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Thursday, but was headed for its longest stretch of monthly declines in more than 16 years as an improving economic outlook dimmed its safe-haven appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Grindrod to target Africa for growth

- Gordhan keeps spending tight as budget raises growth alarm for SA

BUSINESS REPORT

- Imperial to expand logistics unit

- Grindrod's locomotive unit on track for African growth (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)