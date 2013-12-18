JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Reserve Bank releases business cycle
indicator at 0700 GMT
COMPANIES
- Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals accused South
Africa's state pension fund of protectionism for opposing its
$1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, a sensitive charge
in a country keen to attract capital but wary of foreign
takeovers.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- South African stocks booked a 1.6 percent gain on Tuesday
in their first day of trading after a long weekend, led by Kumba
Iron Ore after the mining firm gave an upbeat guidance
for its full-year results.
- The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as
investors trimmed risk due to uncertainty about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's scaling back of its monetary stimulus.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited
to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its
stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in
recent years.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors
reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal
Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the
central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.
GOLD
Gold edged higher on Wednesday after the previous day's
slide, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve decision on when to
begin rolling back its massive monetary stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Numsa digs in against Zuma over Nkandla
- High noon at Adcock as investors gather over CFR bid
BUSINESS REPORT
- Vodacom set for fibre spree
- Tourist arrivals set first-half record
