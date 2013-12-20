JOHANNESBURG Dec 20 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- There are no scheduled economic events.
COMPANIES
- South Africa's top financial daily weighed in on the
acrimonious battle between the state pension fund and Chile's
CFR Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, accusing the asset
manager of "hostility to foreign investment".
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- South African stocks ended higher on Thursday in line with
major global markets after a modest stimulus cut by the U.S.
central bank, but faltering commodity prices hit mining
shares.
- South Africa's rand fell over 1 percent on Thursday
against a dollar bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to start paring back its bond-buying in January.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese stocks stumbled on Friday on concerns over a cash
crunch, while Asian shares crept higher, with investors
reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after its
decision this week to start tapering stimulus.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors
paused after a rally in the previous session, though the Dow
closed at its second record high in a row.
GOLD
Gold languished at a six-month low on Friday and was on the
edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2 year trough after the Federal
Reserve's move to curb its bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge
sell-off.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Numsa and Cosatu dare each other to sever ties
- Kumba, Anglo join with Ferrex to explore Gabon iron-ore
deposit
BUSINESS REPORT
- Eskom in talks over Kriel emission limits
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)