The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Reserve Bank announces its decision on
interest rates. 1300 GMT
CORPORATE EVENTS
- Tsogo Sun J.J> reported an 18 percent rise in
full-year adjusted headline EPS to 176.5 cents.
- Stefanutti Stocks reported a 28 percent fall in
full-year normalised headline EPS.
- SABMiller, African Oxygen and Investec
are all due to report earnings
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks inched higher on Wednesday after long-suffering
platinum producers such as Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J
recovered on hopes court-mediated talks may end a bruising
industry strike.
The rand edged firmer against the dollar on Wednesday,
boosted by higher-than-expected inflation data that led foreign
currency traders to price in an interest rate increase this
week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the Australian dollar rose on Thursday
after an upbeat reading on China's factory sector blunted some
of the more pessimistic views on the world's second-biggest
economy, supporting risk appetite already burnished by a strong
session on Wall Street.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous
day's broad selloff, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
meeting showed central bankers have discussed the eventual
tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on which
tools to use.
GOLD
Gold held steady on Thursday but was at risk of dropping as
holdings in the top bullion-backed fund fell the most in three
weeks to a fresh five-year low.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Tiger Brands wary of African assets after
Nigerian misadventure
- Inflation's rise shows no signs of slowing
- UK's Pearson targets South African education
sector.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Tongaat Hulett estates occupied in Zimbabwe
