The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African share prices edged slightly higher on Thursday as a European Central Bank decision to cut rates buoyed local gold stocks such as AngloGold Ashanti.

The rand recovered from four days of losses on Thursday as emerging markets rallied on a European Central Bank decision to cut interest rates and prop up the economy of South Africa's largest trading partner.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets turned mixed on Friday as investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally.

WALL STREET

The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended at new highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates to record lows and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of deflation.

GOLD

Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday, on track for its first weekly rise in three weeks, as the European Central Bank launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South Africa's young women are least likely to get a job

- Gold mines 'would not weather strike'

BUSINESS REPORT

- Sasol slapped with 534 million rand ($49.73 million) fine for excessive pricing ($1 = 10.7376 South African Rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)