SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African share prices edged slightly higher on Thursday
as a European Central Bank decision to cut rates buoyed local
gold stocks such as AngloGold Ashanti.
The rand recovered from four days of losses on Thursday as
emerging markets rallied on a European Central Bank decision to
cut interest rates and prop up the economy of South Africa's
largest trading partner.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets turned mixed on Friday as investors offered
only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest
stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious
short-covering rally.
WALL STREET
The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended at new highs on Thursday
after the European Central Bank cut rates to record lows and
pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of
deflation.
GOLD
Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday, on track
for its first weekly rise in three weeks, as the European
Central Bank launched a series of measures to pump money into
the sluggish euro zone economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- South Africa's young women are least likely to get a job
- Gold mines 'would not weather strike'
BUSINESS REPORT
- Sasol slapped with 534 million rand ($49.73 million) fine
for excessive pricing
($1 = 10.7376 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)