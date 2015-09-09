JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's rand clawed
back more ground against the dollar on Wednesday as the fading
likelihood of a U.S. rate increase next week boosted emerging
markets.
This has seen investors pile back into emerging markets that
offer higher returns but are carry more risk.
Government bonds were also stronger in early trade, while
the blue-chip Top-40 futures index added 1.7 percent,
an indication that the local bourse would open at least 759
points firmer at 0700 GMT.
The rand traded at 13.5710 to the dollar by 0644 GMT, a 1.1
percent gain over Tuesday's close, after earlier reaching a
session high of 13.5500.
Government bonds were similarly firmer, and the yield for
the benchmark instrument due in 2026 fell 6.5 basis
points to 8.425 percent.
Local assets have benefited in the last two trading days
from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could push back
the start of policy tightening to December and not next week as
earlier anticipated.
The rand would however need to close firmer than
13.6500/dollar on Wednesday to have a fair chance of pushing
towards 13.4500 and 13.3000, Standard Bank trader Warrick
Butler said.
"A lot will depend on global external events and those seem
to have improved in terms of sentiment over the past couple of
days," Butler said.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)