* Resource stocks fall on China worries (Updates with closing prices)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's rand continued a three-day run of gains on Thursday, following better than expected mining and manufacturing data, while stocks were floored after resources and financials weighed on the bourse.

At 1511 GMT the rand traded 1.01 percent firmer at 13.6600 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close in New York.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield for the 2026 benchmark falling 1 basis points to 8.475 percent.

"The rand is seen as very oversold so it has pulled back for that reason. This does not mean the domestic currency will not break through R14.00/USD at some stage but rather that it really is a very big resistance level," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop in a note.

The rand reversed earlier losses after better-than-expected data showed that manufacturing and mining output rose by 5.6 percent year-on-year in July, but the data was mainly driven by lower base effects emanating from a platinum strike last year.

On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index ended 0.51 percent lower at 44,025 points and the All-share index , the broadest measure of the stock market performance, lost 0.39 percent to 49,528 points.

"China's situation is still the big factor driving metals prices," said Ferdi Heyneke, a portfolio manager at Afrifocus securities referring to weaker growth in the world's second largest economy.

After sharp falls this year, metals prices seem to be stabilising according to Heyneke, but South African producers have rising electricity and labour costs putting further pressure on their margins.

Anglo American Platinum was the biggest loser on the JSE's Top-40 index, shedding 5.67 percent to 305.08 rand. The platinum producer's parent, Anglo American, fell 2.75 percent to 153.05 rand.

Shares in FirstRand, South Africa's largest banking group, was down 2.61 percent at 50.73 rand, after Chief Executive Johan Burger said profits will be slower in 2016 after reporting a 13 percent rise in annual profit. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)