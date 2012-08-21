JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South African government
bonds and the rand strengthened on Tuesday as fears subsided the
deadly violence that hit Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine could
spread to other areas.
The rand was at 8.2619 to the dollar at 0742 GMT, up 0.9
percent from its close of 8.3350 in New York on Monday.
Government bonds continued Monday's rally as foreigners
returned to the market after the killings at 44 people at the
mine, including 34 who died in a hail if police gunfire that
rekindled memories of apartheid-era violence.
The yield on the 2015 bond fell 8 basis points to
5.59 percent, while that on the 2026 paper declined 4
basis points to 7.58 percent.
On Tuesday, workers continued to trickle in to the Marikana
mine as world No.3 platinum producer Lonmin
said that firing striking miners who did not return to duty
could trigger more violence.
"Yesterday, they realised it's not that widespread and it's
probably particular to Lonmin," one bond trader said.
The rand is expected to remain range-bound ahead of euro
zone debt talks later this week including the leaders Germany,
France and Greece. Traders said the market would be looking for
signs of further stimulus in a statement by U.S. Federal Reserve
policy-makers.
"There is a chance that risky assets could come under
pressure if the Fed does not (as we suspect) signal the need for
another round of quantitative easing," Absa Capital said in a
note to investors.
"Risky assets will also be hoping that some common ground
can be reached on EU debt this week and on the possibility of
more stimulus being deployed."
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)