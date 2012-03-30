JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa's rand
recovered some of its poise against the dollar on Friday and
government bonds edged higher as the market came to terms with
what analysts saw as a neutral to slightly dovish Reserve Bank
policy statement the previous day.
The rand was up 0.2 percent at 7.6995 against the
dollar by 0633 GMT, pulling back from Thursday's six-week lows.
It barely moved on Reserve Bank data earlier on Friday that
showed growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector
quickened to 7.92 percent year-on-year in February.
"The currency ... pulled back this morning in line with a
strengthening in the euro ahead of a European finance ministers'
meeting today," Standard Bank strategist Nomvuyo Guma said.
"Market optimism seems high that this two-day meeting will
result in a bolstering of the EU's rescue fund."
The rand tends to track movements in the euro because of
South Africa's strong trading ties with the euro zone.
Government bonds edged higher in early trade, and the yield
on the three-year paper was inversely down 2.5 basis
points at 6.77 percent. The yield for the 14-year paper
dipped 1.5 basis points to 8.455 percent.
With Thursday's widely expected Reserve Bank decision to
leave the key repo rate at 5.5 percent now out of the way, the
local market will now turn to global events for direction.
"The MPC (monetary policy committee) statement did not offer
very much to the forex market to trade on with investors turning
their attention firmly abroad," said Tradition Analytics in a
note.
"Whatever happens out of a combination of the euro zone and
the U.S. today will in the main govern what is likely to unfold
heading into the weekend."
