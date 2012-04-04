* Rand, bonds hit by risk aversion on global growth worries

* Weak China prospects weigh on commodity currencies

* Bonds sold-off as market sees increased supply

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's rand weakened as much as 1.2 percent to a seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday and government bonds also fell, hit by waning risk appetite for emerging market assets as recent data points to stuttering global growth.

The rand touched a session low of 7.84/dollar, its weakest level since Feb. 16 according to Reuters data, and was at 7.8225 by 1655 GMT, down 1.0 percent from Tuesday's close.

Government bonds followed suit, with the yield on the three-year benchmark bond jumping 8.5 percent to close at 6.81 percent. The yield on the 14-year bond added eight basis points to 8.51 percent.

"There are slight concerns now filtering in that we aren't seeing momentum in global growth, and that's really what's caused this risk-off environment," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

The latest minutes from the Federal Reserve suggesting there might not be any further monetary stimulus in the United States added to the pressure, while signs of stilted growth in China was also weighing on commodity currencies in particular.

"Countries like South Africa and Australia are going to feel the brunt of it (weak China growth) and that's why the Aussie is underperforming and the rand is under-performing as well," Butler said.

The rand was the fifth-weakest performer against the dollar on Wednesday in a basket of 20 emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters.

Technicals show that the local unit could now target 7.86/dollar, a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its low of 8.61 in late November, to its high of 7.4 in February.

Local government bonds have also come under selling pressure amid over-supply concerns, with the Treasury due to offer investors longer-term bonds to replace soon-to-mature paper in switch auctions starting next month.

In its February budget, the Treasury also said it would issue two new fixed income and three inflation-linked bonds in the 2012/13 financial year that began on April 1, to smooth the maturity structure of its debt. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by Ron Askew)