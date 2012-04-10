JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's rand recovered slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but was still within sight of the previous day's 2-1/2 month low as investor sentiment remained jittery due to uncertainty over the global economy.

The local currency edged up slightly after data showed net gold and foreign exchange reserves fell in March, suggesting a lower gold price and a stronger dollar during the month curbed central bank intervention in the market.

Johannesburg markets reopened after being closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

The rand was 0.22 percent firmer at 7.87 to the dollar by 0642 GMT after ending Monday's session in New York at 7.8875. The currency hit a low of 7.9150/dollar on Monday, the weakest it has been since Jan. 25 according to Reuters data.

The rand could find support this week from rekindled expectations of quantitative easing in the United States, following the release of weaker-than-expected jobs data from the world's largest economy last Friday.

Commodity currencies like the rand and the Australian dollar should also be boosted by China's increased imports of crude oil, suggesting the world's biggest market for resources is still likely to generate demand for commodities, Tradition Analytics said in a note.

"Although a full-blown ... recovery is not as yet evident, all these currencies have at least stabilised somewhat as they find some support," it said.

Government bonds firmed in early trade, with the yields on the benchmark three-year paper and the longer-dated issue due in 2026 each shedding four basis points to 6.78 percent and 8.51 percent respectively. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)