JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 South Africa's rand hovered
near 8.5 against the dollar on Friday after losing about 1
percent overnight and should stay pressured as global markets
nervously await the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's speech for
policy clues.
Domestic trade data due out at 1200 GMT could weigh further
if it shows a wider-than-expected deficit, pointing to a bigger
current account gap that has long been a source of weakness for
the rand.
By 0712 GMT the rand traded 0.22 percent firmer at
8.4665 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close, but was
within easy sight of a 5-week low of 8.5 which would open up
late July's weakest levels around 8.55/dollar.
Markets were poised for Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's speech
at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole in the United
States for a hint at possible further stimulus for the world's
biggest economy, which would likely be positive for emerging
currencies.
"The uncertainty heading into that meeting should keep
riskier assets/currencies under some pressure," Tradition
Analytics said in a note.
On the secondary fixed-income market, the yields on the
heavily traded three year and 14-year
government bonds were unchanged at 5.45 percent and 7.405
percent respectively.