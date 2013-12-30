JOHANNESBURG Dec 30 South Africa's rand gained
more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday, boosted in
large part by a slight but unexpected trade surplus for
November.
By 1622 GMT the rand was trading at 10.4265 to the
greenback, a 1.1 percent gain over Friday's close.
The local currency recovered from a session low of 10.5445,
albeit in thin year-end volumes, after data from the revenue
service showed a 770 million rand trade surplus in November.
This compared with a 12.39 billion rand deficit the previous
month.
Persistent trade deficits have resulted in a yawning current
account deficit of nearly 7 percent of GDP, a longstanding
source of weakness for the rand.
"A gradual (trade balance) improvement is expected as 2014
progresses, provided the global environment is favourable and
local production picks up," Nedbank said in a comment.
Government bonds however slumped on Monday, with foreign
demand for local debt tapering off as the year draws to a close.
The yield for the benchmark 2026 note climbed 8
basis points to 8.265 percent while that for the 2015 paper
was up 7.5 basis points at 6.155 percent.
Foreign flows into the debt market, key to plugging the
current account deficit, have waned in recent weeks, with
offshore investors selling more than 631 million rand worth of
bonds last week, according to data from the JSE exchange.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)