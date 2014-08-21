* Top-40 index edges down 0.06 pct
* All-share index barely changed
JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South African stocks ended
little changed on Thursday as investors weighed downbeat data on
business activity in China that hit metal prices and views that
banks and retailers are oversold.
The JSE Top-40 index ended 0.06 percent lower at
46,283 and the broader All-share index hardly moved at
51,443.
"Although the U.S. ended in the green overnight, the overall
tone on global markets is less decisive following the poor
Chinese figures," brokerage house Imara SP Reid said in note.
"At the same time investors continue to appraise the
domestic economic picture for South Africa in the wake of some
rather lacklustre earnings and the downgrade of the banking
sector."
Mining shares dominated the losers' list after China's
manufacturing activity hit a three-month low in August, raising
concerns about the demand for industrial metals.
Iron ore miner Assore slumped 3.47 percent to
329.12 rand and diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals
was down 2.7 percent at 185 rand.
On the upside, some retailers rebounded after days of sharp
declines that were prompted by weak earnings.
Truworths topped the gainers' list, rising 8.14
percent after the clothes retailer met estimates with a slight
increase in annual profit.
Banks also bounced back, gaining between 1 and 2 percent,
from losses triggered by rating agency Moody's downgrade, which
the central bank and some analysts said was unwarranted.
Trade was active with 176 million shares traded, in line
with last year's daily average, according to preliminary bourse
statistics.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Andrew Roche)