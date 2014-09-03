* JSE Top-40 index up 0.67 pct
* All-share index up 0.64 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 South African stocks
followed major overseas markets higher on Wednesday, helping the
main indices extend their winning streak to a third day.
Discovery featured among the gainers after the
country's largest health insurer posted a 24 percent rise in
full-year profit. Shares in the company climbed 2.5 percent to
101.77 rand.
Overall, investors piled into equities on renewed risk
appetite as optimism grew that a resolution would be reached
between Ukraine and Russia.
"The market has been driven by international events at the
moment such as the talk of a ceasefire between Russia and
Ukraine, which takes a lot of pressure off the European
economy," said Greg Katzenellenbogen, portfolio manager at
Sanlam Private Wealth.
The European Union is one of South Africa's main trading
partners, and a drop in economic activity there tends to
negatively affect local exporters.
The JSE Top-40 index gained 0.67 percent to 46,387
and the broader All-share index added 0.64 percent to
51,793.
Mr Price was up 1.7 percent at 208.88 after the
retailer lifted four-month sales by 16 percent, bucking the slow
trend in the sector as debt-laden consumers flocked to its
no-frills outlets.
On the downside, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields
fell between 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent as the price
gold faltered.
At least 200 million shares changed hands, according to
preliminary bourse statistics, with advancers outpacing
decliners 185 to 123.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)