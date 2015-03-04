JOHANNESBURG, March 4 South African stocks
pulled back on Wednesday weighed down by defensive stocks as
traders sold off shares in health care providers Netcare
and Mediclinic.
Johannesburg's Top-40 index lost 0.49 percent to
46,774, while the wider All-share index shaved off 0.45
percent to percent to 52,891.
"There has been some major buying into defensive sectors
over the past year," said Bernhard Grobler, the head of Investec
stock broking.
"This has driven the defensive shares to fairly demanding
valuations and although we have seen satisfactory earnings
updates out of these companies, they have missed consensus
expectations resulting in some profit taking in the short term
and pushing the share prices down."
Shares in Netcare were down 2.8 percent to 40.51 rand, with
Medclinic closing down 1.7 percent to 123 rand.
Activity was average with about 187 million shares traded
compared to last year's daily average of 185 million shares,
according to preliminary bourse data.
